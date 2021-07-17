Zimbabwe: President Mourns Ddf Head Jonga

17 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolence to the Jonga family following the death of Secretary in charge of the District Development Fund (DDF) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr James Kenneth Jonga.

Mr Jonga died on Thursday evening after a short illness. He was 70.

President Mnangagwa granted Mr Jonga a State-assisted funeral.

He described Mr Jonga as a competent, hardworking senior civil servant and a leader in rural development who will be remembered by many communities which benefited from his efforts and diligent leadership.

President Mnangagwa said it was sad that Cde Jonga's death came after his sister, Anne Knuth, also passed on after losing a battle with cancer early this month.

"The death yesterday evening of Cde James Jonga after a short illness was a tragic development indeed. A competent and diligent senior civil servant, Cde Jonga was at the cutting edge of our rural infrastructure programme on which our rural transformation strategy revolved," he said.

"From building bridges and improving our rural feeder roads to sinking boreholes in historically neglected parts of our country.

"Cde Jonga led from the field, always ensuring set projects were completed on time. My last encounter with him was in Chesa where I commissioned a key bridge which DDF he led had completed, thus ensuring access to a key medical facility in the area. This is a hard blow to the Jonga family.

"On behalf of the Government, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Jonga family, especially Amai Jonga and the children. Together we mourn the passing on of a leader in rural development which benefited from his efforts and diligent leadership."

Mr Jonga is survived by wife Miriam and five children.

Burial is likely to take place on Tuesday at the Jonga homestead in Mhondoro.

Mourners are gathered at 33 Crowhill, Borrowdale, Harare.

