Nigeria: Tears, As General Ahmed Killed Along Lokoja-Abuja Road Is Buried

*Lucky Irabor, Farouk Yahaya grieve, say Nigeria lost a gallant officer

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs, senior military officers, and family members attended the burial ceremony of Major General Husseini Ahmed, who was killed by gunmen along Lokoja-Abuja Road on his way to Abuja.

The burial was conducted in a solemn atmosphere at Lungi Barracks Cemetery in Abuja, amid tears by family members, colleagues, and others, who thronged the cemetery.

Speaking at the burial, Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen.Faruk Yahaya lamented and described as very sad, the death of General Ahmed, who was a former Army Provost Marshal and Director, Veteran Affairs of the army.

"It's indeed a very sad incident given the circumstances of its occurrence but we cannot question God.

"It is God that calls us when He wants. We will all go there only Him that knows when. Ahmed is gone, we will all go there," the Army Chief said.

He recalled that the late Ahmed was a team player.

"He is our colleague and we have been together for a long time," he said, and condoled with the Nigerian Army and the family of the departed general.

The Army Chief directed the administration directorate of the army to facilitate the payment of his entitlements.

"The army will do the needful and do what is in our provisions. Chief of Administration, look into it and do the needful.

"Under my command, we will improve on entitlements for those who paid the supreme price," he said.

The army chief called for prayers and urged family members to pray for the repose of the soul of the departed.

"I urge people and family members to pray for him. It is now time to settle all the quarrels.

"Continue to pray for him and us in the army," he said, while pledging to ensure the payment of his entitlements and support his family.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the armed forces and thanked the service chiefs and the police chief for attending the burial.

The traditional 21-gun salute was rendered while the flag and other insignia of military service were handed over to the wife, who was stricken with grief.

Meanwhile, in his reaction to the death of the army general, former Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General S.K. Usman (rtd), said the military would apprehend the killers of the late senior officer.

"It is not just the Nigerian Army, this is somebody that was a Major General in the Nigerian Army, a serving one.

"So, it is not just about the Nigerian Army or the Armed Forces, but it is about the nation and I can tell you, no stone will be left unturned in finding those who had a hand in his murder. The killers would be tracked, arrested, and be brought to justice," he said.

General Ahmed was shot dead on Thursday evening by gunmen, who opened fire on his vehicle killing him instantly.

A source said the general was on his way to Abuja from Okene when he ran into the gunmen.

"They opened fire on his vehicle, he died. The driver pretended to be dead from the wound he sustained," an informant said.

A statement issued by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said a delegation from the Army Headquarters, led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj. Gen. Anthony Omozoje had visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family.

It said members of the Nigerian Army Officers' Wives Association (NAOWA), led by the Deputy National President, Mrs. Stella Omozoje, also visited the family to condole with them.

The late Ahmed was, in a recent shake-up in the army, appointed a Director, Veteran Affairs at the army headquarters.