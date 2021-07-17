Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Taking Swahili Music to the World

Diamond Platnumz has been making major moves of late. Since he came into the limelight in 2010, his musical catalogue has been full of plaintive lyrics, trendy beats, and danceable tunes.

A fortnight ago, he was crowned Africa's 'Michael Jackson' and has been hanging out with international superstars since then. The latest being Snoop Dogg who was seen giving him some nuggets of wisdom as they shared a studio session.

"I used to watch the numbers, and then I blinked and fell off. You should not fall off, 'cause there is somebody else who will come, like you came... Where you are from, you a real inspiration, Tanzania, Africa, you are blessed," Snoop told Diamond.

Jokes were made, memes created around his grasp of English but nonetheless, Diamond still shows he is the ultimate force to reckon with.

Diamond is gearing up for his fourth album which promises to be a big deal. He is the ultimate pacesetter for other artistes around the continent.

In his upcoming album, he has already hooked up with American stars like Swae Lee, Akon, Wiz Khalifa, Swizz Beatz, and Indian singer Diljit