Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Taking Swahili Music to the World

16 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Diamond Platnumz has been making major moves of late. Since he came into the limelight in 2010, his musical catalogue has been full of plaintive lyrics, trendy beats, and danceable tunes.

A fortnight ago, he was crowned Africa's 'Michael Jackson' and has been hanging out with international superstars since then. The latest being Snoop Dogg who was seen giving him some nuggets of wisdom as they shared a studio session.

"I used to watch the numbers, and then I blinked and fell off. You should not fall off, 'cause there is somebody else who will come, like you came... Where you are from, you a real inspiration, Tanzania, Africa, you are blessed," Snoop told Diamond.

Jokes were made, memes created around his grasp of English but nonetheless, Diamond still shows he is the ultimate force to reckon with.

Diamond is gearing up for his fourth album which promises to be a big deal. He is the ultimate pacesetter for other artistes around the continent.

In his upcoming album, he has already hooked up with American stars like Swae Lee, Akon, Wiz Khalifa, Swizz Beatz, and Indian singer Diljit

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Namibia's Geingob Extends Regulations As Covid-19 Cases Surge
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Ethiopians Say Hello To New Phone Operator Safaricom
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X