Uganda: UPDF Kill Five Suspected Congolese Rebels in Zombo Gunfire Exchange

16 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Felix Warom Okello

Five suspected Congolese rebels were Friday morning killed in Zombo District in West Nile sub region where they had reportedly attacked a Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) detach in Zeu Sub-county.

Sources in the military said the unspecified number of assailants suspected to be members of Cooperation for the Development of Congo (CODECO), armed with guns, machetes, bows and arrows attacked the UPDF detach in the wee hours of Friday morning but were repulsed.

"The men injured four UPDF soldiers using machetes. Five of the rebels were gunned down and a gun recovered. The UPDF solders are pursuing them in the jungles," a source in the army said.

The Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Friday afternoon tweeted that: "Yes, our unit in Zeu, Zombo District was attacked by Congolese rebels called CODECO (Cooperation for the Development of Congo). Our boys performed brilliantly and repulsed the attackers."

In March 2020, a group of men armed with machetes, bows and arrows raided a UPDF detach in Oduk Village in Zombo District and burnt houses.

