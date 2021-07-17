Ethiopia: Tigray Forces Say 1,000 Ethiopian Soldiers Freed From Captivity

17 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

The Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) has announced release of 1,000 Ethiopian government soldiers who had been in captivity for weeks.

TPLF has taken control of the regional capital of Mekelle, following weeks of fighting over its control.

In a video the group shared on Facebook, hundreds of soldiers of the Ethiopia National Defense Force (ENDF) were seen being transported in several trucks for exit via an undisclosed corridor.

It was not immediately clear if the prisoners of war were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The TPLF has up to 10,000 army captives, most of them captured in recent military offensives operations launched to reoccupy Mekelle.

