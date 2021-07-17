Nigeria: Buhari - Nigeria's Challenges Will Come to an End

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is convinced that the challenges confronting Nigeria will certainly come to an end.

Buhari stated this Saturday at the wedding of the son of the Taraba State Governor, Mr. Darius Ishaku, at the Anglican Church, Katsina road, Kaduna.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, the president noted that the insecurity in country is a challenge at the moment, which he said shall become a thing of the past.

He said the large gathering at the wedding, which cut across political and religious divide, was an indication that together, Nigerians can confront the challenges and the enemies of the state.

The president said: "I am so convinced today that the challenges we face as a nation will certainly come to an end.

"I am so convinced by the virtue of not just the exaltation that we have (at the wedding) but a cross section of those who came to honour Dikan and Zulai today, all coming from across party and religious lines.

"So what it tells me is that together, we stand united to be able to confront the challenges and of course the enemies of the state.

"This is a message from Mr. President and to urge everyone that together we can achieve the dreams we have set for ourselves.

"The security of this nation certainly is a challenge currently, but it shall become a thing of the past."

According to the CDS, everything was being done to ensure the security of Nigerians as directed by the president.

"We are doing everything possible as the Commander-in-Chief who has mandated me as the chief of defence staff to do everything possible to ensure the security of lives and property of every Nigerian and everyone that is inhabiting the geographical space of Nigeria.

"And this of course I thought I should put in context to thank everyone for all the support that you have given to the armed forces, the police and other security agencies as they forge ahead in bringing peace to our land," he said.

Also speaking at the event, former President Goodluck Jonathan congratulated the new couple and their parents and wished them a successful married life.

In his remarks, Governor Ishaku said he was overwhelmed by a cross section of Nigerians who graced the event.

He said: "This is the fourth child I am giving out in marriage and anytime this kind of occasion comes up, you give me your overwhelming support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I thank all our people who have come in their numbers. The traditional rulers from Taraba, Gombe States and other states who are all here - senators, members of House of Representatives and members of Taraba State House of Assembly.

"I want to specially thank the governor of Kaduna State who had to leave to attend a function in Lagos.

"I want to thank him for the security arrangements he made.

"This is like a marriage of interrelationship. I grew up seven years in the kindergarten in Wusasa, Zaria.

"I know the grand parents of the girl very very well, they were our fathers and mothers in those days.

"The father of the bride, is my elder brother and so he is giving his daughter to his younger brother. I want to appreciate him, I want to thank him. They all have our blessings. We pray for them, we know that their marriage will be one of its kind and a marriage that will be copied by others."

In attendance were governors, former governors, ministers, some members of the National Assembly, especially from Taraba State and clergy men among others.