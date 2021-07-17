Egypt: PM - Sisi Orders Govt to Continue Receiving, Solving People's Complaints

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has reviewed a report on the efforts made by the cabinet's unified government complaints system to address citizens' complaints from 2017 to 2021.

The move has been made via cooperation and coordination with the ministries, governorates and bodies concerned, Madbouli said, commenting on the report titled "4 years in serving citizens".

The prime minister expressed thanks to all employees in the unified government complaints system, as well as to officials of the ministries and authorities concerned for their sustained efforts in dealing with citizens' complaints and demands.

He added that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued persistent directives to the government to develop a mechanism for continued contact between officials and citizens, as well as for receiving and solving people's complaints and demands.

That's why President Sisi has decreed establishing the unified complaints system, Madbouli added.

This comes in line with the strong start of a process to achieve sustainable development, which will be reflected in upgrading the level of services and improving the quality of life for the Egyptian people, the premier said.