Egypt: Minister - Egyptians in Germany Ready to Support Egyptian Community After Germany Floods

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram on Saturday 17/07/2021 said that a number of Egyptians living in Germany had expressed their readiness to provide support and aid to members of Egyptian community in Germany after the recent floods that rocked the country.

In statements, she added that this comes within an initiative that was launched by the ministry last year to support Egyptian expats around the world.

The Egyptians abroad had always supported other Egyptian expats in face of various challenges, the minister said, adding that they convey the positive and real image of Egypt and Egyptians to the whole world.

Devastating floods have torn through entire villages and killed at least 153 people in Europe, most of them in western Germany.