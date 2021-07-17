Egypt: Tourism Ministry Says Ukrainian Language to Be Added to Hotline to Facilitate Contact With Ukrainian Tourists

17 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Deputy Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ghada Shalaby asserted on Saturday 17/07/2021 the ministry's keenness on encouraging Ukrainian tourists to visit Egypt, noting that the ministry will add the Ukrainian language to the ministry's hotline in order to facilitate contact between the ministry and Ukrainian tourists.

In a press release, the ministry said this came during Shalaby's meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Digital Transformation Officer Dmytro Senik to discuss boosting ties. The meeting was also attended by Egyptian Ambassador to Ukraine Ayman Gamal.

Earlier, Shalaby started a visit to Kiev in which she met a number of Ukrainian officials to discuss fostering ties in tourism field.

Meanwhile, Senik said that Egypt is considered one of the most preferred destinations to the Ukrainians.

He also hailed the efforts exerted by Egypt to guarantee safety and security of Ukrainian tourists visiting Egypt.

