Egypt Among Best 10 Competitive Countries in Business Skills in Mena Region

17 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center has highlighted Egypt's improving position in the 2021 Coursera Global Skills Report, according to an infographic published by the IDSC on Saturday 17/07/2021.

Egypt is among the best ten highly competitive countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the report said.

According to the business skills report, Egypt has ranked 47th among 108 world countries.

The report's rankings are based on efficiency of skills with future influence or skills in business, technology and data science through four categories; most advanced countries, competitive countries, emerging countries and developing countries.

Egypt came in the category of competitive countries in the fields of business and data science, ranking 47th and 49 respectively.

In technology, Egypt ranked 61th in the category of emerging states.

