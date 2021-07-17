Egypt: Environment Minister - Signing of Document On Egypt's Adaptation Plan to Reduce Risk of Climate Change

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said on Saturday 17/07/2021 that the signing of a document on formulating and developing Egypt's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) will help reduce the risks of climate change and build resilience through strengthening institutional and technical capacities.

During the signing ceremony of the document, the minister said the project is funded by the Green Climate Fund and will be carried out within a period of 4 years at a cost of approximately 3 million dollars.

She further extended thanks to the working groups and experts of the UN Development Program and the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency for their efforts to get this funding.

The project seeks to achieve three goals; namely, strengthening human and institutional capacities to manage national plans for adaptation to climate change, as well as assessing national climate risks and identifying priority areas for adaptation, and finally integrating such priorities into budgeting and planning, the minister noted.