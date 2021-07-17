Egypt: Mashat Stresses Importance of Cooperation With FAO to Ensure Food Security

International Cooperation Minister Rania Mashat asserted the importance of close cooperation between Egypt and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to push forward national plans to achieve food security and support small farmers.

The coronavirus pandemic captured the world's attention to the importance of maintaining food security in countries that suffered a cut in international supplies due to the full lockdowns imposed in early 2020, Mashat said.

The minister made the remarks during a meeting held with FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa Abdul Hakim El Waer to discuss fields of joint cooperation as part of Egypt's strategic relations with the UN and its affiliated agencies and programs.

The minister discussed with the FAO official prospects of future partnership between both sides in accordance with the State's priorities, including efforts to combat climate change to promote the green recovery and reduce harmful emissions.

They also tackled efforts being exerted under the strategic framework of the partnership with the UN to enhance the human capital in Egypt's countryside which integrates with Decent Life initiative.

FAO's efforts to empower women as part of a Canada-funded project was also discussed.