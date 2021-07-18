Ethiopia: GERD So Reminiscent of Adwa's Victory

Ethiopia that boasts natural and man-made resources as well as youthful potential is still languishing under poverty. The fact that its bountiful resources, apart from catering to its needs, are sufficient enough to the region could be substantiated by the alluvial soil from Ethiopia's bosom Blue Nile River (Abay) carries on its sway to proffer to Sudan and Egypt.

This notwithstanding, dismayingly and in a show of ingratitude, the two lower riparian countries have been throwing a cold water on Ethiopia's push to break away from poverty for good and open a new chapter of growth harnessing its natural wealth in a fair manner. Instead of patting Ethiopian on the back they are exhibiting gluttony. "Only the two of us!" they harp on the same string.

Whatever the case, Ethiopia is due to actualize the Grand Renaissance Dam it started to it get through.

Egypt was rest assured Ethiopia could not build the dam by bootstrapping. As such, it was talking international donners into denying Ethiopia the possibility of garnering financial aid. Apart from its underhand activities in the diplomatic front, Egypt was threatening to take a military action. Egypt and Sudan were engaged in a frantic bid to dampen the mood of Ethiopia and Ethiopians.

But now things have changed. Cognizant that outgrowing poverty is the sole option citizens, from all cross section of society, are determined to keep on adding bricks tightening their belts. In the GERD construction site, bearing the disagreeable weather characterized by scorching sun, biting cold and heavy downpour many Ethiopians are customizing themselves to working round the clock. This speaks to citizens' conviction of utilizing resources at hand.

Last year the first filling of the dam was successfully completed holding 4.9 billion cubic meter of water. Now preparations are underway to kick start generating power with two turbines alongside the second filling of the dam. True to our words this push corroborates our firm stance "As we started it we shall bring it to the closing chapter and as we brought it to the closing chapter we shall see it through" Though the unfolding could serve reason enough for Egypt to mend its ways, Egypt is foot- unable to come to terms with the reality.

Imbued with justness, in the unsuccessful discussions held the umbrella of African Union Ethiopia was laboring to ram home GERD will not create a significant harm on lower riparian countries. But charged with pessimism Egypt and Sudan were busy at arm-twisting .They did make numerous efforts to send the diplomatic wrangling to its crescendo nonstop knocking at the doors of United Nations and many others. The response being reflected from the international community such as the Security Council is one that tipped the balance to Ethiopia, a votary of peace and even growth. The council has espoused The AU started talk Egypt and Sudan pursued for long. This will remain a bright spot on Ethiopian History. It clearly indicates no matter how long the truth at long last takes the upper hand.

The case, including the river, showcases the victory achieved goes to the rest of Africa as well. Here it suffices to allude to the speech of Dr.Ing Seleshi Bekle,n Ethiopia's EFDR's water Irrigation and Energy Minister, made in the security council." "I could be the first water minister to appear before the Security Council. The case being tabled here is not right. We are building a hydropower dam not a nuclear plant."

"Egypt and Sudan must learn good neighborliness and common growth. They create pretexts to exclusively use the water as per colonial legacy. The way they drink from the river brushing Ethiopia a stander by does not work." He stressed that aside from catering to Ethiopia's potable water and electricity demand, the dam is helpful to turn around the lives of migrant citizens chased away barefooted from their country of destination.

The conviction PM DR.Abiy Ahmed displayed in dragging GERD from the torpor it plummeted into and in addressing its design problem will be archived penned in golden inks of history. All Ethiopians that have been extending financial and labor support, that were rendering expertise, that were eloquent in different languages slamming the accusation of the dishonest in the diplomatic arena and media platform and that have been guarding the dam with peeled eyes, among others, deserve a high five.

The patriotic feeling of defending nation's sovereignty always courses through the blood of Ethiopians. It is this feeling that got reflected in the birth of GERD. All said let us inexorably pursue our green legacy maintaining our unity.