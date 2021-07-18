Ethiopia: Foreign Nationals Voice Concerns On TPLF's Child Soldiers

18 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Meseret Behailu

ADDIS ABABA -Some foreigners have voiced concerns on the open use of child soldiers by the TPLF terrorist group and called on the international community to hold accountable the perpetrators of such serious war crime .

International Security and Justice Adviser Prof. Ann Fitz-Gerald twitted that the world must strongly condemn the use of child soldiers in Tigray as this is a war crime. Evidences suggest that the scale of this TPLF mobilization of child soldiers is comparable to that of J Kony's LRA. The world's silence in the face of this disaster will be a generational shame.

Former member of the European Parliament Anna Gomez on her part twitted that it was unfortunate that the TPLF terrorist had put children at the forefront of terrorism.

"All my solidarity with Ethiopians anxious for Peace, Democracy, and genuine Development," TPLF has been designated as a terrorist group by Ethiopian Parliament," she added.

Clinical Professor of Neurology, Founder and president of People to People, Enawgaw Mehari also said that recruiting children to fight a war must be criminal. Children must be at school.What would the media say if these kids were from USA/Europe? Hypocrisy, STOP IT!

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Ethiopians Say Hello To New Phone Operator Safaricom
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X