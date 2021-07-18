Ethiopia: Major Diplomatic Activities Over the Week

COMPLED BY HIZKEL HAILU

Minister Seleshi Bekele meets the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Seleshi Bekele met the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) by this week.

During the meeting, Seleshi briefed Guterres about the construction stage of GERD, the second-year filling and the AU led negotiation between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan.

"I clarified Ethiopia's position on the outstanding technical and legal issues to conclude the rules and guidelines on the GERD to the General Secretary," Sileshi twitted.

Ambassador Meles confers with his Russian counterpart

H.E. Meles Alem, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of Kenya conferred with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kenya, H.E. Dmitry Maksimychev this week.

During the deliberations, Ambassador Meles commended Russia's unflinching and principled position on the "African Solutions to African Problems" with respect to the tripartite negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as well as its respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

The Ambassador reassured his Russian counterpart of Ethiopia's commitment to resume the African Union-led negotiations on the GERD to reach a win-win solution.

The 11th Ethiopia-Russia military technical cooperation joint meeting concludes

The 11th Ethiopia-Russia military technical cooperation joint meeting concluded this week with signing various agreements, according to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the session, Defense State Minister Martha Luiji said the current agreement will further strengthen the long-standing friendship between the two countries and enable them to work together much closer.

INSA holds virtual meeting with the Israeli National Cyber Directorate

The Ethiopian Information Network Security Agency (INSA) held a virtual meeting this week with the Israeli National Cyber Directorate INCD on the establishment of Ethiopian Cyber Academy.

The Embassy of Ethiopia to the State of Israel in collaboration with the Ministry of Regional Cooperation of Israel facilitated the virtual meeting between the two entities.

During the meeting H.E. Dr. Shumete Gizaw, Director General of the agency welcomed the initiative to partner on the creation of

the academy. Aviram Atzaba, Executive Director of International Cooperation of the INCD outlined the areas of cooperation in the field of cyber security.

H.E. Ambassador Reta Alemu Nega expressed the commitment of the government to enhance the partnership in this area. Alon Etkin (Deputy Director General) of the Ministry for Regional Cooperation stated that the Ministry initiated this program to create the framework.

H.E. Ambassador Aleleign Admasu, Yosi Aviram, Director for cyber cooperation and Yidnekachew Worku (Deputy General Director), Kefyalew Tefera (Project Manager) also engaged in the discussion.

The two sides reached an understanding on creation and establishment of a National Security Academy in Ethiopia. They also agreed to continue the collaboration on research and development activities.

How countries as well as international and continental organizations welcomes the final results of the 6th Ethiopian elections, congratulates Prime Minister Abiy Ahimed (PhD)

Moussa Faki Mahamat, AUC Chairperson welcomes NBE's final results of elections 2021

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomed the proclamation by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia of the final results of the general elections held 21 June 2021.

The Chairperson congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday (July 13) for the overwhelming victory of the Prosperity Party at the national and regional level. He commends the National Election Board of Ethiopia, political parties, civil society, and all other stakeholders for their collective efforts in ensuring largely peaceful, orderly, and credible elections, despite challenges relating to security, logistics and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemns in the strongest terms the surge of violence that has resulted in the deaths of civilians and appalling scenes of the looting of public and private property, destruction of infrastructure, including the suspension of essential services in Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng and other parts of South Africa this week. The Chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a rapid and full recovery to the wounded.

Diplomats at the UN Security Council (UNSC) have reiterated that the African Union is the "most appropriate venue to address the dispute on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)" between Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt. During the discussion held at the United Nations Security Council yesterday, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: "We understand that the Nile waters and how these waters are used are important to all three of these countries. And we believe this is an issue that can be reconciled."

Country leaders send congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed

Somalia, Djibouti, the AU and China have sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed for the landslide win he and the Prosperity Party have registered in the 6th General elections. They affirmed to work closely with the new administration and strengthen relationships.

President of Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Farmaajo has congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for winning the election. It is to be recalled that the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced on Saturday the results of the Ethiopian 6th general election held on the 21st of June.

"I warmly congratulate PM Abiy Ahmed on regaining a strong mandate from the people of Ethiopia. Somalia will continue to work with his government to further strengthen our bilateral relations to benefit our two people and wider region. I wish you great success. Mr. PM" the president tweeted. .

Similarly, the presidents of Djibouti and Nigeria have sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed this week for the landslide win he and the Prosperity Party have registered in the 6th General elections.

On his congratulating message for prime minister Abiy Ahmed, Djiboutian President Ismail Oguelleh stated, "Under your leadership, the friendly Ethiopian nation is today providing the whole world with proof of its determination to embrace the modern values of a flourishing society in the long term, breaking with the demons of division where alliances are not based on the principle of ethnic cleavages but on that of the communion of ideas and visions."