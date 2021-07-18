Kenya: Missing Musician Irungu Njaro Found Dead in Masinga Dam

18 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

The body of a musician who had been missing for four days has been found floating in Masinga dam in Embu County.

Edward Irungu Njaro, popularly known as Wanjaro Junior, is suspected to have committed suicide by plunging into the crocodile infested dam located in the expansive Mbeere Sub-County.

He disappeared from his Kasarani home in Nairobi on July 14 and on Saturday, his lifeless body was spotted in the dam.

His vehicle, which he was driving prior to his disappearance, was found abandoned in Kamweri village near River Tana.

Residents who saw the body reported the matter to officers to Makutano Police Station.

Moments later, officers drove to the scene and pulled out the body and took it to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

"Residents going about their businesses spotted the dead man in the dam and alerted the law enforcers who responded fast and retrieved his body," Mbeere South police boss Gregory Mutiso said.

Sh700,000 debt

According Mr Mutiso, it is believed that the musician could have killed himself over a Sh700,000 debt.

"We have reliably learnt that the victim had been struggling to repay the loan and it is likely he took his life due to depression," he told the Nation.

However, Mr Mutiso said investigations had been launched to establish the actual circumstances under which the victim met his death.

He said the body had no physical injuries and a post-mortem will be performed on it to establish the actual cause of death.

He told relatives to be patient and wait for the conclusion of investigations into the musician's death.

Mr Mutiso said the victim's vehicle was taken away by one of the relatives who identified the body.

