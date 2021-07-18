Zimbabwe: Water Metre Thieves Wreak Havoc in Bulawayo

THE city of Bulawayo has been hit by an unprecedented thefts of water meters with more than 200 households having lost the gadgets to thieves during the past month alone

Speaking during a Women's Institute for Leadership Development (WILD) organized virtual meeting Friday, ward 17 councillor Sikhululekile Moyo expressed concern over the increase of crime cases in her ward.

"I am really worried about an upsurge in criminal activities in my ward which covers Pumula. The major challenge which residents are facing in the ward is the theft of water meters. Last month alone, more than 200 houses in Pumula South were affected by the thefts," said Moyo who is also the caretaker councillor for ward 19 whose councillor, Clayton Zana was recalled from council by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T last year.

The councillor also bemoaned the theft of goal posts at neighbouring schools as well as the thefts of copper wire and public boreholes control boxes in the two wards.

"A lot of boreholes in the wards have been vandalized by these thieves. As councillor, I am appealing to the residents to work with the police to prevent these criminal activities," said the councillor.

Speaking at the same meeting, participants proposed the resuscitation of neighbourhood communities in the wards.

The meeting was held under the theme "a conversation about crime rise in Bulawayo's ward 17 and 19.

Following an upsurge of brass water meters thefts and vandalism in the city, the local authority early this year indicated that it is phasing out the brass water meters and replace them with plastic meters.