Ethiopia: Tigray War Spills Into Neighbouring Regions

18 July 2021
Radio France Internationale

Rebels in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray have carried out operations against pro-government troops in neighbouring Afar region, a spokesman said Sunday, opening a new front in the widening eight-month conflict.

The "very limited action" targeted special forces and militia fighters from Oromia region, Ethiopia's largest, who were massing along the Tigray-Afar border, the rebel spokesman, Getachew Reda, told AFP.

"We took those actions to ensure those forces are sent back to Oromia, and we have managed to do that," Getachew said, adding that there were some casualties but he could not provide figures.

"Our action was very limited to dispersing the peasant militia from Oromia that was mostly press-ganged into fighting the useless war."

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to detain and disarm leaders of the region's then-ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Unilateral ceasefire

He said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.

The 2019 Nobel Peace laureate declared victory in late November after government forces took the Tigray capital Mekele, but TPLF leaders remained on the run and fighting continued.

Last month the war took a stunning turn when pro-TPLF forces retook Mekele, Abiy declared a unilateral ceasefire and the army mostly pulled out of Tigray.

But after rebel leaders launched a new offensive intended to regain control of western and southern Tigray -- contested areas that have been occupied by fighters from Amhara region, which borders Tigray to the south -- Abiy vowed to "repel" them.

The government has since mobilised forces from regions that had previously been untouched by the conflict, including Oromia.

A spokesman for Afar region did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.

'Ethiopia's cancer'

A state media report published Saturday night accused the TPLF, which the government deems a terrorist organisation, of blocking aid into Tigray via Afar using "heavy shelling" and "heavy artillery."

"Rejecting the ceasefire by the federal government, TPLF is trying hard to expand the conflict into Afar region," the Ethiopian News Agency report said.

Getachew denied any aid delivery had been disrupted.

"Where the fighting happened, there is no major highway that is being used for aid purposes," he said.

Getachew confirmed Sunday that rebel units were also active in northern Amhara region, where last week AFP journalists saw thousands of militia fighters mobilising in border towns in advance of planned anti-TPLF operations.

"We have also conducted successful operations in Wag Hemra, which is in Amhara region, and even as we speak some units are operating in between Mai Tsebri (in western Tigray) and adjoining Amhara territory," he said.

In a statement posted on Twitter Sunday, Abiy referred to the TPLF "junta" as "Ethiopia's cancer".

"As the saying goes, a Satan which stays long cannot be removed immediately," he said.

"It is inevitable that it rests in one way or another. But surely, the junta will be removed so that it will not grow again."

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Ethiopians Say Hello To New Phone Operator Safaricom
Egypt's Al Ahly Wins African Champions League for 10th Time

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X