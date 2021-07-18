Africa: Inequality Has Caught Up With South Africa

opinion

While it is important to acknowledge the politically motivated triggers of the destruction we have witnessed, there should simultaneously be a vigorous and careful consideration of why masses of ordinary people, without hesitation or concern for the consequences, heeded a call to loot and destroy at a scale never before witnessed in South Africa. The looting and burning we have witnessed may only be the start of further escalating social tension. This is a very volatile situation.

As South Africa grapples to make sense of the drivers of the looting sprees and massive destruction of infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng, coup d'état and orchestrated insurrection theories are headlining the analysis of political and social commentators.

Rather than focus on the failures of the intelligence and state security services in the current context, it might be prudent...