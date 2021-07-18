South Africa: Those Who Warned of a Day of Reckoning in South Africa Were Right

18 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Imraan Buccus

At the time of writing, Durban is reeling from massive riots, accompanied by looting on a huge scale. Violence is escalating and people are deeply fearful and angry. Social cohesion is collapsing.

By the time this column goes to print there will have been all kinds of new developments. However, a few things can be said.

One is that the riots did not come from nowhere. With huge unemployment and people going hungry for more than a year, some sort of social explosion was inevitable. Many people thought that there might be more xenophobic attacks. But the attempts by the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association to spark a new wave of violence against foreign nationals failed.

It was the attacks on the social order by supporters of Jacob Zuma that sparked the riots. They began with the wholesale looting of supermarkets. Almost immediately the focus was on food, and not Zuma. Reporting on the riots that ascribed them to "pro-Zuma protesters" was wrongheaded.

But they then morphed into indiscriminate looting, with some middle-class and even well-off people joining in.

Many people had some sympathy for hungry people helping themselves to food....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

