South Africa's Social Contract Has Been Fraying for Years

18 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Natale Labia

What is the social contract? A fundamental idea, perhaps the fundamental idea behind modern societies and economics, it is a term which is often used but is rarely considered in more depth. However, it is worth revisiting the concept and exploring what it can teach us about contemporary SA and the troubles that confront it.

The phrase is most usually attributed to the Genevan mathematician and philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who wrote the eponymous 1762 text that is still standard reading for first year politics students.

In it he outlined the basic contract - an agreement - between the state and individuals, that should exist for a state to be legitimate over the individual. For a state to be legitimate, individuals have to renounce certain freedoms to the authority of the state, in exchange for protection of the remaining rights of the individual and the maintenance of order.

Rousseau's example of the rights to land ownership may sound particularly apposite. Land can be legitimately claimed if three conditions are present: if it is uninhabited, that the owner claims only what is needed for subsistence, and that ongoing labour and cultivation give the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

