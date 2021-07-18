Cameroon: Displaced Get Hooked On Fish

18 July 2021
UN News Service

Cameroonians who have been displaced by conflict and climate change in the north of the West African country are turning to aquaculture as an alternative source of income, thanks to support from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

They've been learning how to breed fish in tanks hundreds of miles away from the sea, in a region where crops, raising animals and artisanal fishing on Lake Chad, have been the traditional farming activities.

There are more than 300,000 internally displaced people in the Far North Region of Cameroon who have been driven from their homes by both terrorist activity and the shrinking of Lake Chad due to climate change.

In early 2021, some 2.7 million people were thought to be food insecure in the country, a situation which the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated.

