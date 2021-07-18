South Africa: Parliament Presiding Officers Sends Condolences to the Passing of Member of Parliament, Ms Boitumelo Maluleke

document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Ms Thandi Modise and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Mr Amos Masondo, have expressed shock and sadness to the news of the passing-on of a Member of parliament, Ms Boitumelo Joyce Maluleke. She succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Friday, 16 July 2021.

Ms Maluleke joined National Assembly in 2015 as an African National Congress representative from Limpopo.

She served in various Parliamentary Committees. These are the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ad-Hoc Committee on the Filling of Vacancies in the Commission for Gender Equality, Powers and Privileges Committee, Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and People with Disabilities and the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Performance Monitoring & Evaluation.

"Parliament has once again been robbed of a devoted public representative with an untiring commitment to the service of the people of this country. Ms Maluleke pursued her work with enthusiasm to advance the oversight programme of the committees she served. Her passing is a stark reminder of the viciousness of the virus, and we are deeply saddened. We pay homage to her legacy of integrity as a lifelong activist", said the Presiding Officers.

Parliament sends its heartfelt condolences to the Maluleke family on such a devastating loss. We urge South Africans to continue to adhere to all Covid-19 health protocols.

May the soul of Ms Maluleke rest in eternal peace.