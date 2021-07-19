South Africa: Civil Unrest Unlikely to Result in an SA Reserve Bank Interest Rate Cut This Week

analysis

The SA Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to hold the repo rate at 3.5% this week, with the riots not seen to be sparking a move.

The looting and rioting that have laid waste to a swathe of businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma's jailing will curtail economic growth this year but are not expected to spark a rate cut this week when the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets.

The consensus from a Reuters' poll of economists is that the MPC will hold the South African Reserve Bank's (Sarb's) key repo rate steady at 3.5%, leaving the prime rate for consumers at 7%, with a hike on the cards early next year. Rates were slashed by an unprecedented 300 basis points last year in the face of the extraordinary economic meltdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns to contain it.

Some analysts see a hike sooner rather than later.

"Our reading of the Sarb's rhetoric in recent weeks is clear: rates cannot remain at record lows forever and Sarb favours starting policy normalisation in H2 2021 and not...