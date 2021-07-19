South Africa: Please Don't Talk to Me About Mandela Right Now

opinion

Some of us are struggling to get on board with the post-riot nation-building narrative.

I'm aware that it is Nelson Mandela's birthday today (Sunday, 18 July). Depending on who you listen to, this year's Mandela Day is either dripping with poignancy because of how far we've fallen from the prelapsarian Eden of the mid-90s, or beautifully fitting because we can all get out there and do what Madiba would have wanted: namely, sweep up all the broken shops.

I'm aware that it is Nelson Mandela's birthday today, but the rhetoric around it is sort of just sticking in my craw a bit this year, on account of the more than 200 people killed in violent and terrifying ways in the days leading up to the anniversary, and a bunch of other stuff.

I don't want to feel this way. I would really like to get on board with the post-riot nation-building narrative. And I'm deeply grateful to those citizens who have. I have watched my fair share of montage videos featuring multi-coloured South Africans cleaning and rebuilding, set to the music of Johnny Clegg, and I have choked back some tears.

But I have also choked back some rage. Because,...