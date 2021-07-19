South Africa: Unanswered Questions After Arson Attack At Durban Pesticide Warehouse and Toxic Air Cloud

analysis

Swimming was finally banned on beaches north of Durban and residents warned to stay indoors at the weekend to avoid breathing noxious chemical fumes after the massive fire at a Durban pesticide warehouse - but seven days after the arson attack, questions remain unanswered about the human health risks, ecological impacts and poor communication to affected communities.

Thousands of Durban residents woke to the overpowering stench of burning chemicals almost a week ago, when arsonists and looters set fire to a massive warehouse containing toxic pesticides and chemical products owned by the Mumbai-based chemicals giant UPL.

The Indian multinational group was set up in 1969 as United Phosphorus Limited by chemist Rajju Shroff and now boasts that it is the fifth biggest agrochemical company in the world (after Bayer, Dupont, Syngenta and BASF) with annual revenue of $5.04-billion

In a press statement released almost five days after the fire began, the company confirmed that the attack led to "a large plume of smoke being released into the atmosphere as well as causing water to overrun catchment devices" from its new Cornubia warehouse.

Hedging its bets over whether it was solely or partly responsible for the toxic air cloud or...