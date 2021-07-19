Egypt/South Africa: Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly Down Kaizer Chiefs to Win 10th African Crown

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Al Ahly showed their brilliance by outclassing Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the CAF Champions League final. In the process, they won their 10th African crown and denied Chiefs a maiden Champions League title.

It was a case of resolute defence versus piercing attack as Al Ahly and Kaizer Chiefs clashed in the CAF Champions League 2021 final on Saturday night. In the end, the Red Devils of Egypt's attack was just too sustained and blistering to be quelled, and they finished 3-0 victors.

Pitso Mosimane's charges ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over the Soweto giants at an empty Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

Amakhosi started the game showing the resilience that characterised their fairytale run in the 2020/2021 Champions League campaign.

Dating back to the group stages, they had kept seven clean sheets from 10 games. It was a defensive effort that rearguard excellence connoisseur and legendary Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho would be proud of.

When it counted most though, the Amakhosi defensive effort crumbled, partly due to a red card issued to young midfielder Happy Mashiane on the stroke of halftime. Mohamed Sherif, Magdy Afsha and Amr El Solia netted as the Naturena-based side's trenches were raided...

