Nigeria: SERAP Threatens to Sue Govt Over Gag Order On Reporting of Terrorist Attacks

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him to instruct the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the directive banning journalists and broadcast stations from reporting details of terrorist attacks and victims across the country.

NBC had in a letter dated July 7, 2021, issued a directive asking journalists, television and radio stations in Nigeria to stop giving too many details on the nefarious activities of terrorists and kidnappers in their daily newspaper reviews.

SERAP in a letter signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said failure of the government to withdraw the order within 24 hours would push them to take all appropriate legal actions in the public interest.

The organisation said the contents of the directive by the NBC are entirely inconsistent and incompatible with Nigeria's obligations under article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The letter read in part: "The vague and overbroad definitions of 'too many details', 'glamourising', 'divisive rhetoric', and 'security issues' also raise concern that the NBC directive unduly interferes with the rights to freedom of expression and information, and is disproportionate to any purported legitimate governmental aim. Allowing the media to freely carry out their duties is essential to building a secure society and leaving no one behind. Conversely, imposing impermissible restrictions on broadcast stations, journalists and other Nigerians undermines the security that builds a healthy and vibrant society.

"While your government has the obligation to maintain national security, this obligation is not set apart from the obligation to protect and ensure human rights. National security is a necessary and integral part of the right to security guaranteed to each person individually."