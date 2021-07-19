Nigeria: SERAP Threatens to Sue Govt Over Gag Order On Reporting of Terrorist Attacks

19 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him to instruct the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the directive banning journalists and broadcast stations from reporting details of terrorist attacks and victims across the country.

NBC had in a letter dated July 7, 2021, issued a directive asking journalists, television and radio stations in Nigeria to stop giving too many details on the nefarious activities of terrorists and kidnappers in their daily newspaper reviews.

SERAP in a letter signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said failure of the government to withdraw the order within 24 hours would push them to take all appropriate legal actions in the public interest.

The organisation said the contents of the directive by the NBC are entirely inconsistent and incompatible with Nigeria's obligations under article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The letter read in part: "The vague and overbroad definitions of 'too many details', 'glamourising', 'divisive rhetoric', and 'security issues' also raise concern that the NBC directive unduly interferes with the rights to freedom of expression and information, and is disproportionate to any purported legitimate governmental aim. Allowing the media to freely carry out their duties is essential to building a secure society and leaving no one behind. Conversely, imposing impermissible restrictions on broadcast stations, journalists and other Nigerians undermines the security that builds a healthy and vibrant society.

"While your government has the obligation to maintain national security, this obligation is not set apart from the obligation to protect and ensure human rights. National security is a necessary and integral part of the right to security guaranteed to each person individually."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X