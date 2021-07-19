Kenya: 13 Dead, 11 Injured After Tanker Burst Into Flames as Locals Scooped Fuel

Kisumu — Thirteen people were confirmed dead on Sunday after a petrol tanker burst into flames moments after it was involved in a head-on collision.

Those who died during the incident were reported to have been scooping leaking fuel from the trailer in Malanga along the Kisumu-Busia road.

Gem Sub County Police Commander Charles Chacha said the 4am incident in Gem Sub County left scores others with serious burns with 12 people having died on the spot. The thirteenth succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment.

Chacha said 11 people including children who had rushed to scoop fuel were admitted at Yala Sub County Hospital with serious burns.

The police boss said a trailer ferrying milk from Busia towards Kisumu had veered off the road to avoid a head on collision with the petrol tanker.

"It was at this point when the petrol tanker instead hit another oncoming vehicle head-on causing the tanker to burst into flames," said Chacha.

The tanker carrying fuel was heading towards Busia. The milk trailer however escaped the ugly accident.

The police chief said after the accident, locals poured into the highway scooping petrol that was flowing in every direction.

"We counted 12 bodies dead at the scene, some badly burnt," he said.

Efforts to put out the fire bore no fruit. Firefighters from Siaya and Kisumu arrived a the scene two hours after the incident was reported.