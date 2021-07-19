Kenya: Capital FM Sports Assures 360 Degrees Coverage of Tokyo Olympics

Nairobi — From Kurume City to Tokyo and Sapporo The Capital FM Sports desk will be hugely and ably represented at this year's Olympic Games and promises to bring you, our dear readers and listeners an in-depth and 360 degrees coverage of the Summer Games.

Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke will be in Tokyo for the games, having been in Kurume City during the team's Pre-Olympic training camp that starts folding on Monday.

The experienced and hugely talented Isaboke is not only covering the Games for Your Best Mix of Music but is also working with the Steering Committee for Team Kenya in which he is a member.

"It has been a great experience so far and it is not only an opportunity to work but also to learn. This is my first ever Olympic Games and I am really pleased to be here in Japan with the team and getting to give our listeners and readers the best coverage of the games," Isaboke said from Kurume.

"As a Desk, we will endeavor to bring the best and juiciest stories as we have always done. So far we have had some very good coverage of the team's training camp in Kurume and as we move to Tokyo this week we will take it a step further," added the Sports editor.

The opening ceremony will go down next Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The boxers and volleyballers will be the first to get into action on the second day of the competition on Saturday. Rugby Sevens action starts on Monday while Kenya's sweetheart, athletics, will commence action on July 30.