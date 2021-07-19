Nigeria: Emefiele Named 'Public Sector Icon of the Year'

19 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor has been named the 'Public Sector Icon of the Year' by Vanguard Newspapers.

The CBN Governor was honoured alongside other eminent personalities at the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards 2019, 2020, held in Lagos at the weekend.

In his citation, the organisers of the awards noted that in the course of Emefiele's tenure as governor, the central bank has introduced critical interventions such as the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading-Payment Assurance Facility, the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative, and the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility, to directly support enterprises with huge potential for job creation, conservation of foreign exchange, import substitution as well as ensure financial system stability.

"When he assumed office as the tenth indigenous Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in June 2014, the CBN, under Emefiele's leadership, has had to come up with new strategies to navigate the Nigerian economy through hurdles such as the challenge of foreign exchange inflow, the exchange rate, the economic recession, stagflation, financial inclusion and the gap in the value chains of majority of crops in Nigeria.

"With the advent of the coronavirus came global health and economic challenges, which Nigeria was not immune from.

"However, like every other proactive central bank in the world, the CBN stood up to be counted. Some of the measures taken by the Emefiele-led team to mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic on households and businesses were: Mobilisation of key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy through the CACOVID alliance, which led to the provision of over N27 billion in relief materials to affected households, and the set-up of 39 isolation centers across the country, the creation of N100 billion Target Credit Facility, for affected households and small and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, among others," the newspaper added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X