Nigeria: Lagos State to Raise $2bn for Agriculture, Food Security

The Lagos State Government is set to raise $2 billion by floating Agricultural Commodities Notes in partnership with the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), in a strategic move to revolutionise agriculture, especially, food production and guarantee food security.

As part of preparations some top officials of the state government held engagements with the management of LCFE, the second in the series.

Speaking at the meeting, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, explained that the state had determined to end food scarcity by transforming Agriculture through capital injection.

According to her, a large expanse of land had been developed to create central logistics as hubs in the key locations of the state.

"To catalyse its five-year Agricultural Road map, Lagos State is prepared to raise $2 billion from private sector participation in partnership with the LCFE by floating Commodity Notes. The state has strong capacity to raise medium and long-term funds to execute developmental projects.

"It had raised huge amounts from the financial market over the years without default. The government is fully committed towards total transformation of Agriculture in order to boost food production. We shall place premium on capacity building among others to drive our agricultural revolution," Olusanya said.

Also speaking, , the State's Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had re-affirmed his administration's commitment towards Agricultural Commodities. Olowo lamented the poor contribution of Agriculture to the Gross Domestic Product of Lagos State and the need to reverse the trend.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have a new road map to transform agriculture. We need to raise funds for this at the LCFE. The contribution of Agriculture to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Lagos State is less than two per cent. This is not heartwarming and we have to change the narrative. The good thing is that payback of the money we intend to raise is not contingent on sinking fund. The project will re-appraise itself. We shall work with competent financial advisers," Olowo said.

The Managing Director, LCFE, Mr. Akin Akeredolu-Ale, expressed optimism that LCFE shall provide opportunities for Lagos State Government to meet its financial obligations.

"The Lagos State Government estimates the population of Lagos at 22 million which is rapidly growing, calling the urgent need for food security.

Lagos has the potential to be self- sufficient and has the potential to employ over one million people through capital market participation, public private participation and joint state partnerships etc. The capital market has been a source of funding for Lagos State in the past and this time will not be different. We are proposing that Lagos State Government lists an Exchange Traded Note (ETN) of N100 billion in the first instance on LCFE in a bid to fund the 5-year Agricultural Road Map," Akeredolu-Ale said.