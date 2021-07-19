Kenya: Team Kenya's Hunt for Track Medals Down to Mental Strength

Kurume — With track and field recording quite a number of records over the coronavirus period, the fast Mondo track at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium is bound to produce interesting performances.

Getting onto the podium will, therefore, require quite some mental strength.

Based in the Cuneo province city of Alba in Italy, Mondo are the sole suppliers of athletics equipment at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Italian company is also providing custom-made hurdles and batons for track races, bars and mats for the jumps along with cages for the throws.

But despite the fast times recorded on the Diamond League circuit and other one-day meetings lately, Kenyan coach Bernard Ouma maintains that it's not just speed, but also a mental game at the Olympics.

"The Diamond League is a different stage all together," Ouma said after an afternoon training session here Saturday with sprinters Hellen Syombua (400 metres) and Ferdinand Omanyala (100 metres).

"Championship races are quiet demanding because you have to go through the heats, semis and finals, people run conservative."

"But I know majority of our athletes are hungry to run and are having a lot of energy."

"We will see on the day when the heats start and the semis into the finals, that's when you can churn out the favourite and you can give prediction as to who is destined to win what kind of medal."

Ouma is happy to see an expanded Kenyan technical bench that has various specialists.

"We have physios, nutritionists and psychologists with us... we have sports scientists as well doing the check-ups, giving us very pretty conjecture which is anchoring out training.

"And that is what we are using to set up our programme. And if you have realised, there are very minimal, if any, injuries."

Syombua was in Kenya's team to the 2019 World Relays in Yokohama and seems quite at home in Japan after Saturday's session.

"Today's session has been good, and I have enjoyed it because the weather is also good and I feel the power in my body now. Now I'm ready and waiting for the races," she said.

"The conditions in Kurume are favourable, not like Yokohama 2019. Training at home was also good, though it was very cold. This warm weather is very good for me, it favours me a lot."

"I just need to work on the starting off the blocks and the first 30 to 40 metres of the race. For the rest I'm good."

Strength and conditioning coach Geoffrey Kimani says he has seen marked improvement in national champion and record holder Ferdinand Omanyala's execution since he started focusing on the minute details.

"Ferdinand came in (into Japan) three days ago," he explained.

"Of course we are working in tandem with his coach and his programme. In this session we were working on his acceleration, one thing we thought could be improved.

"When the Olympics come we don't really do much. We just polish and put our heads together with the head coach and work on the things that we think will enhance whatever goals the athlete is having.

"For Ferdinand, we notice very good progress being made in acceleration in the first 10-15 metres."

Kimani said initially Omanyala had rough edges, including his first step extension.

"There has been very good improvement in the two weeks we have been with him and it's evident in the times he's giving us in the 30s and 20s (metres)."

The 25-year-old Omanyala said he's here to do the main business of performance and won't be distracted by any side-shows, including the fact that Covid-19 regulations in Japan don't allow athletes and officials to venture outside their team hotels.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I'm feeling great and I thank God for this opportunity. It's a great opportunity and I can't take it for granted - I'm ready for it and I'm up for the task," said Omanyala who clocked a national record 10.01 seconds in March this year at the Yabatech Sport Complex in Lagos.

"We've been working on the acceleration. The last race I ran was pathetic in the first 30 metres, but we have been fixing it."

Asked how it feels not being allowed to venture out of the team hotel for anything else other than training, Omanyala responded matter-of-factly: "First things first: I did not come here to do shopping or visit relatives. I came here to run. As long as the training facilities are here I don't mind staying in the room."

While in the room, Omanyala loves watching movies and listening to classics and Afrobeats.