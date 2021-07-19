Kenya: Taekwondo Coach Murangu Dumped From Olympics Team

18 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

National taekwondo team coach Linus Murangu was Sunday left out of team that left the country for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Only one Kenyan, Faith Ogallo qualified for the delayed Games, which will be held from July 23 to August 8.

She flew out of the country for the coveted championships alongside coach Elliakim Otieno, physio Joseph Kolli and Kenya Taekwondo Federation (KTF) Chairman Major (Rtd) Suleiman Sumba.

Before the departure, Murangu accused the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and some officials of the KTF of denying him the chance to travel with team for the olympics, despite the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ordering otherwise.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Kenya's contingent to the Olympics has been in bubble camp at Kenyatta University and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi.

In the ruling issued on July 9 and seen by Nation Sport, the Tribunal reinstated Murangu as the coach of Taekwondo 2020 Olympic's team and ordered NOC-K to give him "full access" of the camp and team. NOC-K were also ordered to provide him with necessary documents, so that he can travel with the team for the Games.

"That the 4th respondent, the National Olympics Committee of Kenya, its Olympics Tokyo 2020 organising committee and management are hereby ordered to reinstate the applicant to the camp, grant him full access to the Taekwondo team and to fully make provisions to the applicant as a member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team granting him all benefits attendant thereto including travel arrangements, visa and accreditation," read part of the ruling issued by SDT deputy chairperson by Elynah Sifuna Shiveka and member Njeri Onyango.

It further quashed letters from Sumba and KTF Secretary General George Wasonga that indicated that Murangu had been relieved of his duty as the team's coach.

Murangu told Nation Sport on Friday that he will file contempt of court against NOC-K, should he fail to travel with the team today.

"NOC-K said that we wait for the tribunal decision but they have since failed to comply with it. If they deny me a chance to travel with the team to Japan, I will go back to the SDT and file for contempt of court," said Murangu.

