Kenya: Wrangles Involving Squatters, Ranchers Leave Thousands of Taita Residents Landless

Historical and land injustices in Taita Taveta County involving private owners and residents have left thousands of locals landless.

The landlessness has adversely affected economic growth in the region and in some instances led to insecurity in the area.

Various government agencies are investigating key land grabbing cases in the county that have reduced thousands of residents to squatters.

Currently, the government is investigating the renewal of the Voi Point Limited lease after claims that it was issued irregularly.

More than 6000 Mkamenyi residents claim that they inherited the farm from their forefathers who were evicted by the sisal estate farm.

The sisal estate has agreed to cede 200 acres to only settle 35 families that are currently squatting inside the farm.

The Senate through the Lands committee has initiated investigations over the renewal of Machungwani farm whose lease expired in January 2013. The 2,700 acre farm belonged to former Taveta MP Basil Criticos who has been seeking the renewal of the lease since 2012.

More than 5,000 farmers have invaded the farm and now want the government to subdivide the land to them. The farmers have invested in farming agricultural crops including bananas and vegetables that are supplied to markets across the coastal region.

In this year's budget, the county government has set aside Sh1 million to fund the subdivision exercise.

Mboghonyi ward MCA Jones Maskuj said they have high hopes that the National Lands Commission will not renewal the lease.

"This is our hope that the land will revert to the squatters," he said.

At the same time, more than 3500 squatters are also facing eviction in Voi, following a dispute with Sparkle Properties Limited. The company claims it bought the land from Bata Shoe Company which had acquired the land from the residents in 1979.

Another 10,000 residents are facing eviction from Isanga Iwishi ranch in Mwatate. The ranch has already issued an eviction order but the matter is still under investigation by both the county government and the senate.

Last Monday, the National Lands Commission board led by chairperson Gershom Otachi was expected to visit the county to deliberate on lands issues facing the residents.

The board was expected to give its stand on Machungwani and Mkamenyi land dispute that have raised tension in Taveta and Voi areas respectively.