Kenya: Muturi Urges Women to Go for Elective Seats in 2022 Polls

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has urged women to actively seek for various elective political seats in the 2022 General Elections instead of waiting to be nominated into such positions.

He stressed that women should not expect to be given political leadership on a silver platter.

"To demonstrate their strength and that they are capable of leading, women should fight for parliamentary, senatorial and even ward representative seats," he said on Saturday evening at the University of Embu.

Addressing professionals from Embu County, Mr Muturi blamed gender imbalance representation in Parliament on failure by more women to vie for seats.

He asked women to rise above retrogressive cultural beliefs that they are weak people who can only be nominated.

"Women should believe in themselves and go for elective posts so that there could be equal representation in Parliament. The Constitution provides two-thirds representation of either gender in Parliament," he said.

Two-thirds gender rule

He warned that the two-thirds gender rule will not be achieved if women continue shying away from vying for political positions.

At the same time, Mr Muturi reached out to professionals and asked them to back his presidential ambition.

He reiterated that he has what it takes to take the country to the next level if he becomes the fifth President of Kenya, adding that he will be happy if professionals from the region campaign for him.

"With the support of the professionals, I can easily clinch the presidency," he said.

He said he has a wealth of experience in leadership having been an MP and a Speaker.

"I now want to be the President so that can I can transform the country for the betterment of all Kenyans.

Embrace politics

Mr Muturi encouraged the professionals from the region to embrace politics as it plays a crucial role in development and proper governance of the country.

Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti said leaders from Mount Kenya East have thrown their weight behind Mr Muturi because they believe he is capable of taking over the country's leadership when President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.

"We have decided to back Mr Muturi for presidency and there will be no retreat," he said.

Further, the Speaker urged the Embu professionals to strive to give back to the society as a way of lifting the living standards of the less fortunate.

University of Embu Vice Chancellor Daniel Mugendi appreciated the partnership between the institution and professionals from the county.

Prof Mugendi applauded the professionals for their continuous support to education in the region.

Embu County Professionals Development Association Chairperson Josephine Kibaru Mbae said they are focusing on improving education standards in the region and that they been having mentorship programmes in learning institutions.

She noted that since the professionals embarked on the programme, they have seen tremendous improvement.