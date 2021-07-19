Kenya: Nanyuki Shock NCPB in Handball League

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) sides recorded mixed results during theIr respective Kenya Handball Federation National League matches Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi.

NCPB women's team surrendered a 14-10 first hal lead to narrowly lose to newcomers Nanyuki 27-26, while their men's counterparts humiliated Generation 43-13 in a one sided match.

The win saw Nanyuki move to second position on the standings with four points from three matches, two points behind champions Nairobi Water. NCPB were relegated to third position with two points from two matches.

NCPB coach Paul Pudo attributed their loss to poor officiating.

"Definitely Nanyuki is a good side. It's their first time in the league, but they are showing intent. All is not lost as we hope to recover in time ahead of our next match," said Pudo.

Nanyuki coach Fredick Otieno said the win was an indication of good things to come.

"We have won two matches against Amazon and NCPB and lost one against Nairobi Water. The fact that we are in the second position in our maiden appearance is something. But that said, we are not able to train as a team as my players are drawn across the country but I hope things will get better," said the former Kenya Defence Forces and national team player.

NCPB were first off the blocks with good combination from Sarah Mabonga, Berline Achieng and Elizabeth Atieno to lead 6-3.

NCPB extended their lead to 11-8, although Elizabeth Mutua's brilliance was noticeable, but it was not enough to stop Cereals, who led 14-10 at half time.

In the second half, Nanyuki began well as they took advantage of the sluggish Cereals to narrow the gap to 18-15.

Things seemed to fall apart for Cereals as Marjory Okwakau and Sharon Okoth raided them with their keeper Regina Waithera doing little to salvage the situation.

Nanyuki then overtook their opponents 23-21 as goalkeeper Rose Achieng saved a couple of goals as the team held onto a slim lead to win the entertaining match.

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) won against Kahawa 32-26, as General Service Unit defeated Inspired 36-28 in other men's league matches played at the same venue.