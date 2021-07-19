Zimbabwe: Ishan, Gemma Strike Right Chord With One Call Away

18 July 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Sindiso Dube

Following the success of the video of the song Feelings, featuring Nutty O, pop star Ishan has enticed his fans with the launch of the video of the song titled One Call Away.

One Call Away is off the album, Bhundu Pop, which also has hits like December, Mrs Real Baad, Mughetto and Maidei.

The love track features Gemma Griffiths.

As of Friday, the video had been viewed 60 990 times on video-sharing platform YouTube.

The video depicts a couple, which conscientises each other that when they miss each other, they are only one call away and should pick up the phone and call.

What impressed many was the involvement of corporates such as TelOne and Koovah beverages in the video. Their products were placed throughout the video and this showed that corporates were engaging the creative industry as well as supporting local content.

Ishan's manager and business partner Gamuchirai 'DJ Chrxn' Chogugudza said their goal was to create relationships with the corporates with Ishan's art.

"The goal has been to create cooperate relationships that help in amplifying both the cooperates and the artiste," said DJ Chrxn.

"We saw an opportunity in both Koovah and TelOne as the creative content we had with the single aligned with them. They believed in what we had to offer and it turned out into a beautiful project.

"Well, that's just the surface of the story, however, these two brands have been changing the narrative that cooperates shun upon the industry.

"They have invested in the industry and as an artist, I'm grateful for the partnership we have creates so Shout out to them.

She said most of their work with brands had been project-based.

"Koovah and TelOne are the latest ones we have worked with. In the past, we have worked with Old Mutual, British Council, Kayse Connect, Sendittoo to mention a few," said DJ Chrxn.

"The important thing is to keep in contact and continuing to work with these brands. It would make more sense if the relationships continue to benefit all parties involved."

DJ Chrxn added that creatives need to create value for corporates to partner with them.

"In relation to Creatives and Cooperate relationships I think we are slowly starting to figure out what model works well with the state of our industries," she said.

"Cooperates are businesses and every partnership has to be profitable to them in some way. So, as creatives we also have to package ourselves in a way that exhibits our value for them to invest in us.

Also, we tend to take the South African industry as the benchmark but we need to be honest with ourselves and create solutions that match our environment. I think what is important now is to create mutual beneficial working relationships with cooperate then we continue working on the structures as we grow," he said.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X