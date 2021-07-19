Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Reach 192,758, Positivity Rate Down to 8.8%

18 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya on Sunday recorded 323 new Covid-19 cases, out of 3,676 samples tested in the past 24 hours, raising the number of declared infections since last March to 192,758.

The country's positivity rate was therefore 8.8 percent while the number of tests carried out since the first one last year was 2,053,912.

Of the new patients, 298 were Kenyans and 25 foreigners, 180 male and 143 female, the youngest one year old and the oldest 90.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi accounted for 166, Mombasa 41, Kilifi 31, Busia 24, Nakuru 23, Kiambu 10, Machakos five, Nyeri, Kwale, Meru and Kajiado three each, Kericho, Kirinyaga, Siaya and Uasin Gishu two each, and Baringo, Isiolo and Murang'a one each.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 15 more deaths raised the country's toll to 3,775, but explained that three were recorded over the last 24 hours while the rest were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records from May to July.

The ministry further reported 644 more recoveries, 604 of them under the home-based care programme and 40 in hospitals across the country, raising the total to 182,326.

Active cases

The CS said that as of Sunday, 1,203 patients had been admitted to health facilities countywide while 4,384 were being treated at home.

The number of those in intensive care units was 132, with 40 of the patients on ventilator support, 63 on supplemental oxygen and 29 under observation.

Another 272 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 250 of them in general wards and 22 in high dependency units.

As of Sunday, 1,620,465 vaccines doses had been administered across the country, 1,038,074 being first doses and 582,391 second doses.

CS Kagwe said the uptake rate of the second dose was 56 percent, the majority of the recipients being male (55 percent).

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 2.1 percent, he said.

Among those who had received their second doses were 181,546 people aged 58 years and above, 106,218 health workers, 81,578 teachers, 46,320 security officers and 166,549 ungrouped individuals.

