Kenya: Making Life Better - Mozzart Bet Commissions Another Water Well, This Time in Makueni

Sponsored by Mozzart Bet

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet has commissioned a fresh water well at Kakili Primary School in Makueni County. The ceremony was held on Friday, July 16.

This is the sixth fresh water point Mozzart has commissioned under its ambitious "Action 100 Wells" CSR programme, which aims to establish 100 wells across Kenya.

Previously, the organisation had commissioned water points in Imbo Kothidha in Homa Bay County, Lurambi Primary School in Kakamega County, Chebuyo Dispensary in Bomet County, Katanga Secondary School in Machakos County and at the Murumba Market in Busia County.

The Governor of Makueni County, His Excellency Professor Kivutha Kibwana, lauded Mozzart for the initiative.

"We are very happy with what Mozzart has done for the people of Makueni. This will definitely open up more opportunities for us. It is something that others should emulate to help the deserving people in our communities," he said.

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta highlighted why the organisation was implementing its Action 100 Wells programme.

"The global Covid-19 pandemic has also demonstrated the critical importance of sanitation, hygiene and adequate access to clean water for preventing and containing diseases," he said.

"While substantial progress has been made in increasing access to clean drinking water, millions of people (across the world), mostly in rural areas, still lack this basic need. According to worldwide statistics, one in three people do not have access to safe drinking water," Krneta added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said it was for this reason that Mozzart began the Action 100 Wells project that aims to drill 100 boreholes to deliver safe and clean drinking water to 100 communities in Kenya. The boreholes are powered by solar pumps.

"We are very much honoured to commission the sixth well, here at Kakili Primary School, Nzaui Sub-County. We hope this will positively impact the lives of the community around. As Mozzart, we are big on improving the lives of Kenyan communities in various ways, and that is the primary focus of our CSR programmes, seen in the many football tournaments and teams we support, health centres we help to equip and also through the Action 100 Wells," Krneta said.

Mozzart Marketing Manager Frank Ochieng' echoed Krneta's sentiments. "Supporting community projects is something Mozzart is very keen on in all the countries we operate in. We are therefore very glad to be here to support the people of Makueni," he said.