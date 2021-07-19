Kenya Lionesses Jet Back to Low Key Reception

18 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Kenya Lionesses jetted back into the country to a low key reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Sunday night.

On Saturday, they put up a brilliant performance to stun pre-tournament favourites Egypt 99-83 in final of the Fiba AfroBasket Zone Five qualifiers at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda.

The usual traditional dancers and fanfare associated with national teams arrival was missing this time round.

George Mayienga's charges are scheduled to meet Sports CS Amina Mohamed at a Nairobi West hotel for dinner tonight.

On their way to booking their ticket for 2021 AfroBasket finals, Kenya lost 77-45 against Rwanda, defeated newcomers South Sudan 66-48 and heavyweights Egypt 107-106 at the group phase played in a round-robin format.

They exacted their revenge on Rwanda and Egypt when it mattered most by humiliating them 79-52 and 99-83 in the semi-final and final respectively.

Lionesses' best performance at the continental stage is a silver-medal finish in 1993 when they lost 89-43 against hosts Senegal.

The Zone 5 winners join Zone 2 champions Cape Verde and host Cameroon as the teams that have already qualified for the 12-nation Fiba Africa Championship for Women (AfroBasket) 2021 slated for September 17-26.

The best two teams at the AfroBasket 2021 will remain in contention for a spot in 2022 Fiba Women's Basketball World Cup. They will join Brazil, Canada, Puerto Rico, USA, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Russia, Serbia and Australia in the 2022 World Cup Qualifying tournament.

Lionesses touched down at the JKIA just a few hours after Kenya's boxing team "Hit Squad" flew to Japan for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Benjamin Moses-coached side included Christine Ongare (Flyweight), Nick "Commander" Okoth (Featherweight), Elizabeth Akinyi (Welterweight) and Elly Ajowi (Heavyweight). Others who traveled with the boxing team are David Munuhe (deputy coach), John Waweru (coach) and Sospeter Kinuthia (Physiotherapist).

"Morale is high in Hit Squad camp despite the difficult balance between keeping fit and staying Covid-19 safe," Moses told Nation Sport before the team boarded a Qatar Airlines flight for Japan at 6.15pm on Sunday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

