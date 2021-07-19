Kenya: Lejirmah Crowned Kenya Amateur Match Play Champion

18 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Kenya Railway Golf Club's John Lejirmah is the new Kenya Amateur Match Play golf champion.

Lejirmah Sunay beat Vet Lab Sports Club's Ebill Omollo 6-4 in the 36-hole final of this year's championship, which marked its 99th year at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

His victory makes him the first amateur player to qualify for the 2022 Magical Kenya Open.

After the first 18 holes, Lejirmah was six up and he maintained his holes lead all the way to the 14th hole where he eventually clinched Kenya's most prestigious golf title.

He made his way to the final after beating Muthaiga's Neer Chandaria 4-3 in the semi final played on Saturday, having knocked out Nelson Koech with a 5-4 margin in the quarter finals, where Chandaria had beaten long hitter Adel Balala of Nyali 2-1.

Well before then, Lejirmah had knocked out Francis Kimanzi, while Chandaria had beaten past champion Paul Muchangi of Limuru 2-up.

On the other hand, Omollo had beaten youngster Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga 4-3 in the semi finals, after dismissing Kiambu's Michael Karanga with a 2-1 victory in the quarter final.

Kibugu eventually placed third overall after beating Chandaria in the third and fourth play off.

For the first time, the championship started with a 36-hole stroke play qualifying event where the top 32 players then moved to the match play format.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

