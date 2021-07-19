Zimbabwe: 'Miniskirts, Trousers Ban Rumour Fake'

Nick Youngson/Image Creator
19 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

Zanu PF has distanced itself from messages circulating on social media platforms suggesting that it was lobbying for the banning of miniskirts and trousers for women.

The fake messages were generated in the name of Zanu PF acting national Political Commissar, Cde Patrick Chinamasa. In a statement, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said investigations have revealed that the fake news was created by a non-government organisation allied to opposition. Cde Khaya Moyo said such shameless levels of desperation reflect the immaturity, childish mentality, and an uncultured disposition in the MDC- Alliance. He added that the opposition malcontents have become lost minds and need prayers and sympathy, not ridicule, adding that the liberation struggle was fought and won by combat men and women and trousers had no gender.

"The party's Women's League was formed by combat women during the prosecution of the liberation struggle to commence work for post-colonial women empowerment programs and advancement in rights, status, opportunity and emancipation," said Cde Khaya Moyo.

To this day, he said, significant strides have been made by the Zanu PF Government to advance women's rights through radical economic empowerment programs to ensure that women are equal to men in all spheres be it economically, politically and socially.

"It is therefore ridiculous that a giant mass party formed and existing on the shoulders of an empowered Women's League can be attributed such trivia on dressing. This false story reflects a new low for the MDC A. Zanu PF reminds political players that spreading fake news in the name of our leadership or party as part of the so-called misinformation and disinformation agenda shall never salvage their falling political fortunes nor heal their factionalism and splits.

"The people of Zimbabwe know too well, what Zanu PF, the party of the masses stands for because it is theirs and in no way can they be misled by these desperate fake news peddlers."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X