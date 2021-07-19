Southern Africa: Bafana Bafana Are Cosafa Cup 2021 Champions

They've been crowned Kings of the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. Bafana beat Senegal 5-4 on penalties (0-0 after extra time).

Mandela Day came sprinkled with Madiba Magic!

A day to celebrate the legacy of former President Nelson Mandela, and for a young national team it's about dreams coming true. Yusuf Maart, Veli Mothwa, Njabulo Ngcobo, Nyiko Mobbie, Lincoln Vyver, Vusi Sibiya, Kagiso Malinga, Austin Dube, Thabang Sibanyoni, Monnapule Saleng, Ayabulela Konqobe, Victor Letsoalo, Mashweu Mphahlele and Masilake Phohlongo all earning their very first cap.

Bafana took home all the tournament awards on offer. Victor Letsoalo scooped the Golden Boot Award, Siyethemba Sithebe picked up a Man of the Match award in the final and walked away with the Player of the Tournament award and Captain Veli Mothwa was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Bafana have broken their five year drought, last winning a Cosafa Cup title in 2016.

And can once again boast, that they are true Kings of Southern Africa!