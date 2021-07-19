Uganda: Wakiso Scoops Most Distinctions As Ntoroko Trails

The 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results released on Friday indicate that Hillside Primary School Naalya, in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, emerged top with 1,247 Distinction One's (D1).

Primary Seven candidates sit four subjects: English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies (SST).

Hillside Primary School had a total of 1,913 distinctions, of which 666 are D2.

The distinctions ranking is based on the number of schools that emerged with most Distinction One and Two scores.

Hormisdallen Primary School, Gayaza came second with 1,419 distinctions as a total of 798 pupils attained Division One and 621 were in Division Two.

Leo's Junior Primary School Masaka came third with 874 distinctions while Namagunga Primary Boarding School, Mukono, which came fourth, had 856 distinctions.

Kitende Mordern Primary School in Wakiso was place in the fifth position having scored a total of 581 distinctions.

A total of 749, 761 candidates from 14,300 schools registered for the 2020 PLE compared to 695,804 in 2019.

At least in 2020, 659,910 candidates passed PLE compared to 617,150 the previous year.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has revealed that more pupils qualified to join the post-primary institutions than in the previous year.

Meanwhile, Kasozi SDA Primary School in Ntoroko, District trailed as it only managed to get three distinctions.

Other schools that trailed include Bulenge Primary School, Wakiso, six distinctions; Kyamutema Primary School Ntoroko, eight; and Kabuba Primary School Bushenyi, that got 10 distinctions.

While releasing the results for the 2020 PLE, Education minister Janet Museveni said the pandemic has affected the school calendar and stifled the learners' performance.