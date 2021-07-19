Uganda: Wakiso Scoops Most Distinctions As Ntoroko Trails

18 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Arthur Arnold Wadero and Esther Oluka

The 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results released on Friday indicate that Hillside Primary School Naalya, in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, emerged top with 1,247 Distinction One's (D1).

Primary Seven candidates sit four subjects: English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies (SST).

Hillside Primary School had a total of 1,913 distinctions, of which 666 are D2.

The distinctions ranking is based on the number of schools that emerged with most Distinction One and Two scores.

Hormisdallen Primary School, Gayaza came second with 1,419 distinctions as a total of 798 pupils attained Division One and 621 were in Division Two.

Leo's Junior Primary School Masaka came third with 874 distinctions while Namagunga Primary Boarding School, Mukono, which came fourth, had 856 distinctions.

Kitende Mordern Primary School in Wakiso was place in the fifth position having scored a total of 581 distinctions.

A total of 749, 761 candidates from 14,300 schools registered for the 2020 PLE compared to 695,804 in 2019.

At least in 2020, 659,910 candidates passed PLE compared to 617,150 the previous year.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has revealed that more pupils qualified to join the post-primary institutions than in the previous year.

Meanwhile, Kasozi SDA Primary School in Ntoroko, District trailed as it only managed to get three distinctions.

Other schools that trailed include Bulenge Primary School, Wakiso, six distinctions; Kyamutema Primary School Ntoroko, eight; and Kabuba Primary School Bushenyi, that got 10 distinctions.

While releasing the results for the 2020 PLE, Education minister Janet Museveni said the pandemic has affected the school calendar and stifled the learners' performance.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X