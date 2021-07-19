Uganda: Elegu Border Officials Struggle to Control South Sudanese Seeking Food

18 July 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Elegu, Uganda — Security at the Elegu border point in Atiak Sub-county, Amuru district has been intensified following the entry of hundreds of South Sudanese into Uganda seeking food.

At the border, the security personnel struggle to restrain the South Sudanese nationals from entering the country.

According to the District Health Officer Amuru, Patrick Odong Olwedo, Ugandans coming from South Sudan are allowed entry after being tested. He however says that the challenge is with the South Sudanese who forcefully enter into the country seeking relief food.

He says that the problem started a week ago following the distribution of food in the different refugee settlements.

MPs under the Northern Uganda COVID-19 task force led by Koboko Municipality MP Charles Ayume visited the border to assess the operations of the COVID-19 laboratories and the COVID-19 response in the area.

Labwor County MP Norman Ochero says that Amuru district is one of the epicenter of COVID-19. He explains that security personnel and the residents face challenges restraining the South Sudanese from entering the country. He says that security should be boosted in the area.

Jonam County MP Emmanuel Ongiertho says that the border security, health team are trying their best to contain the situation. He says that apart from the challenge of people trying to force their way into the country, another problem is the health response at the border point that needs to be enhanced.

An estimated 100 people try to cross daily according to sources from the border security.

