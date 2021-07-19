Nigerian UK-Based Artist Remykid Releases 'Made in London' Album

19 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

UK-based Talented Nigerian rapper, songwriter and producer Martins Osamudiamen known professionally as Remykid has made another strong stride into the music industry with the release of his much anticipated studio Album "Made in London".

Remykid announced the release of the album on 9th July 2021 through his verified Instagram social page.

He also wrote out the track list and featured artists on the album along with the producer.

The artist described the album as the 'best music project' he has ever worked on while also teasing his fans to anticipate more.

"Made in London is perhaps my greatest studio work. It's been a long time preparation and am proud I was able to finally pull it through. Music is my thing, I just love to do good music and bless my fans with something to vibe to."

On his collaboration with some of the artists in the album, he said:" I appreciate every artist on this project. My team and I had to dig deep on the collaboration, we want the best and we are glad to have talented rappers from London to lagos Nigeria"

Adding his voice on the studio release, ace music producer, Don Kpasa who also worked on the album claim its a testament of the artist's rare talent.

"Everyone may perhaps know him as an artist but working with him directly, I notice an improvement in his craft and I can tell for sure that he has all it takes to be among the best in the game.

"The most outstanding thing about Made In London is not just Remykid as an English-rapper repping the UK but- a rare energy he used to express his lyrics without or less Auto-tune when compared with previous project."

The 13-track album interestingly, features Southwest Lyrical Female Rapper Weez after getting her act together and finally beginning to take music seriously in September 2019. Other notable names on the album includes DJ Wapsam, WhiteFlavourOD , Tazarnqool, Favour Balance and PromMix.

Remykid's talent has never been in doubt and he will be hoping his new project further inspire his loving fans across Africa and around the world.

