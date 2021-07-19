Rwanda: Kigali City Residents Cautioned Against Complacency as Cases Hit Record-High

Rwanda continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic with cases gradually rising each day.

To regress the spike of new cases, government recently locked down a handful of districts including the capital Kigali.

Health authorities also rolled out a mass testing in virus hotspots as part of the efforts to assess the prevalence of the virus, including its variants, in local communities.

The two day exercise targets over 100,000 city residents.

Kigali City, the virus hotspot for the past month, on Saturday July 17, recorded 1,391 cases out of 1997 cases recorded on the same day.

Other districts with more than 50 cases include Musanze, Bugesera, Kayonza and Kamonyi district.

On the same day, 976 patients recovered, majority of whom were from home-based care program, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 38,186.

With a total of 24,952 cases and deaths recorded in the past month, Rwandans are facing a worrying trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July alone, a total of 15,502 new cases and 200 deaths has been recorded, making it the most number of cases recorded in the shortest period of time.

Caution against complacency

Speaking to the national broadcaster in a televised interview on Sunday morning, Minister of Local government, Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi called for heightened vigilance, especially for areas under the 10-day lockdown, as government intensifies efforts to mitigate its spread.

Gatabazi gave a stern warning to members of the public who voluntarily violate Covid-19 protocols, adding that local leaders and security organs are of no exception.

"For those under a lockdown, we ask them to endure that period with heightened vigilance towards the measures they are given."

He added, "If this is observed, we collectively find a solution to the problem, and this will improve the current situation."

Mass testing to end today

Government says it will wrap up the mass testing exercise later today, with results expected to be communicated to the public.

As it stands, data from John Hopkins University indicate that a total of 54,549 cases have been confirmed, among which 638 patients have lost their battle.

Health authorities reassure that they bank on the countrywide vaccination program, to ensure that at least 60 percent of the country's population is fully vaccinated by end next year.