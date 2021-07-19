Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Police Mount 24-Hour Surveillance in Adamawa

19 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police in Adamawa has mounted 24-hour surveillance and patrol as part of proactive measures to protect lives and property during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Yola.

Nguroje said the Command has deployed adequate personnel across the state for 24-hour surveillance and patrol throughout the festive period.

"The Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Alhaji has ordered constant surveillance, patrol and visibility policing across the state to forestall any breach of peace.

"The measure is to ensure hitch-free celebrations on the occasion of the Sallah, which may likely take place on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

"The CP enjoins the citizens to go about the celebrations without any fear or apprehension.

"The Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Operational Commanders and their supervisory Area Commanders were directed to ensure the safety and security of the public before, during and after the occasion," he said.

According to him, the Strategic Officers will strengthen the visibility policing structure and carry out confidence-building patrols particularly in residential areas, major highways, government and private infrastructure to prevent breach of peace.

Nguroje enjoins residents of the state to support the Police and other security agencies in their efforts at ensuring peaceful coexistence, safety, order and security in the state.

He further called on the people to report suspicious persons and movements to the police and security agencies.

