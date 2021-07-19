Sudan: El Burhan Lauds UN Support to Sudan

Khartoum — Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, received United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Field Support Atul Khare in his office in Khartoum yesterday to discuss UN support to Sudan.

During the meeting, El Burhan lauded the support delivered by the United Nations (UN) to make the transitional period in Sudan a success.

The support delivered by the UN is important to realise peace and development in the country, El Burhan said.

The Sovereignty Council Chairman also reaffirmed his motivations to complete the process of democratic transition in Sudan.

In a press statement after the meeting, the UN Under-Secretary-General explained that he also briefed El Burhan on the 'liquidation phase' of the joint UN-African Union mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and the different stages of UNAMID's withdrawal from the region.

Atul Khare further congratulated the Chairman on behalf of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the occasion of Eid El Adha, the end of Hajj.