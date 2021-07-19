Sudan: El Burhan Lauds UN Support to Sudan

16 July 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, received United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Field Support Atul Khare in his office in Khartoum yesterday to discuss UN support to Sudan.

During the meeting, El Burhan lauded the support delivered by the United Nations (UN) to make the transitional period in Sudan a success.

The support delivered by the UN is important to realise peace and development in the country, El Burhan said.

The Sovereignty Council Chairman also reaffirmed his motivations to complete the process of democratic transition in Sudan.

In a press statement after the meeting, the UN Under-Secretary-General explained that he also briefed El Burhan on the 'liquidation phase' of the joint UN-African Union mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and the different stages of UNAMID's withdrawal from the region.

Atul Khare further congratulated the Chairman on behalf of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the occasion of Eid El Adha, the end of Hajj.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X